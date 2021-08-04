Brighton teens’ TikTok video on period poverty gets ‘incredible response’

The group also campaigned in their local park

The group decided to speak out about how the issue affects homeless women and girls as part of their National Citizen Service (NCS) programme.

The video, which they posted from their @BrightonPeriodProject account, explained what period poverty is, how it can be tackled and requested donations.

Team member Lola said: “The response has been incredible.

The teens made signs and placed posters in local shops

“This is all new to a lot of us and it’s great to see that we are making a difference and there have been great conversations and debates in the comments section which shows that people are opening their minds to the situation.”

The team have also been campaigning in their local park and placing posters in shops.

They have already collected four boxes-worth of donation, which will be delivered to a local charity, Off The Fence, and raised more than £450.

India, the NCS Team Leader, said: “I’m really impressed and heartwarmed to see a group of 16 year olds come together and be so passionate about something, they have worked together so well as a team considering that they didn’t know each other before NCS.”

