Brighton venues change their lights to purple to support overdose awareness day

Brighton Palace Pier, the British Airways i360 and the Brighton Centre all switched their lights to purple on Tuesday this week.

The visible displays of support were to mark Overdose Awareness Day on August 31.

The Cascade Creative Recovery Choir, made up of people in recovery from addiction, sang in the Royal Pavilion Gardens as the sun set on the awareness day.

Brighton Palace Pier turned its light purple

During the performance, the choir provided information to passers-by about how to spot the signs and what to do in case of an overdose.

In the last year around 227 people attended A&E in Brighton and Hove because of a drug overdose (July 2020 – June 2021). The city council said it was important to remember that anyone can overdose and it’s not only those who use illegal substances.

Councillor Sue Shanks, chair of the health and wellbeing board, said it was hoped the choir and illuminations would ‘interrupt curious residents and visitors and give them pause to stop, listen and learn something that could help save lives’.

She added: “Anything we can do to prevent even just one death is worthwhile.”

The British Airways i360 was lit up in purple Photo/i360

Remembering those who have died or been injured because of overdose is also an important part of the day. Those who would like to commemorate somebody can still add a tribute to the International Overdose Awareness Day website.

Anyone can overdose, reduce your risk

The council shared the following advice as part of the awareness day:

*You can overdose on any type of drug, especially if mixed with other substances

Brighton Palace Pier showed its support

*Don’t mix – prescriptions, over the counter medicines and alcohol will all have an impact on other substances you take

*Don’t feel pressured to use drugs or drink alcohol because others around you are

*If you do choose to take drugs, research drugs first and make sure you know emergency first aid

*Never use alone. Make sure you are in a safe place with people around that can help in an emergency

*Remember that tolerance reduces after a period of abstinence and purity varies – treat every new batch as an unknown substance

Help to save lives, know the signs

Common signs of an overdose include:

*Choking or snore-like gurgling sounds

*Unresponsive to noise or touch

*Lethargy and slurred speech

*Blue lips or fingernails

*Low and shallow breathing

*Pale and clammy face

If you suspect someone has overdosed call 999.

Get support

*Find out more about the support available in Brighton & Hove for drug or alcohol misuse.

*Talk to your GP

*Adults can get advice from our health trainers about making changes to your lifestyle (or call 01273 294 589).

People struggling with alcohol or drug misuse, or their families can get advice and support from The Brighton and Hove Recovery Service (or call 01273 731 900).