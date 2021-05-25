Brighton woman’s Syrian cookbook helps raise funds for refugees

Manal Gharez, with her cookbook

When lockdown started, Brighton resident Manal Gharez wanted a new activity to keep her busy.

She decided to create her own cookbook, showcasing recipes from her home country, Syria.

“I chose easy recipes so that English people could cook at home and find ingredients in the shops,” she said.

The cookbook includes a range of starters, main meals, vegetarian dishes and meat dishes.

“I have a lot of friends from England and when I invited them into my home they liked Syrian food,” said Manal, who has lived in Brighton for seven years.