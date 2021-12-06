Brighton's Bone Idol issues dog Christmas dinner safety guide

A Brighton-based dog grooming shop has put together a list of items to avoid feeding dogs this Christmas.

Bone Idol, on St James Street in Kemptown, have listed 6 festive food ingredients, as well as symptoms of poisoning in dogs.

Chocolate, stuffing, nuts, onions, Christmas pudding/cake and turkey skin/bones are listed by the shop as being toxic to canines.

Hayley OKeeffe, manager of Bone Idol, said: "Christmas is a time for showing the people (and dogs) you love just how much you love them by giving them a little treat or two.

"From cooking a special piece of meat for your canine companion, to splashing out on a £100 meal for your pooch at the Hilton Hotel, there are many lengths that we go to to ensure they feel part of the festive family.

"But with our dogs there are definite no nos to consider, and hidden nasties that you might not realise are dangerous."

The guide states ingested poisons in dogs can often cause sickness, diarrhoea, agitation and possibly lead to organ damage, heart issues and even death.

Bone Idol said symptoms of poisoning in dogs can vary tremendously depending on the type of poison they’ve encountered. These signs can range from vomiting to breathing difficulties to drooling.

They stressed if owners are worried at any point that their dog has managed to eat anything on this list or has any of the symptoms mentioned above, then they should contact their vet immediately, stating that the sooner treatment is given the better.