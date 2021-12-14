Brighton's popular Burning the Clocks parade cancelled following Covid announcement

The Burning the Clocks parade was due to return on December 21 but has now been cancelled

Brighton charity Same Sky has announced today (Tuesday, December 14) that it has decided to cancel Burning the Clocks 2021, which was due to take place in Brighton on December 21.

John Varah, Same Sky artistic director, said: “Following the Prime Minister’s recent announcement confirming England’s move to Plan B to slow the rapid spread of Omicron, we have cancelled this year’s Burning the Clocks parade.

“It is a decision taken in partnership with Brighton & Hove City Council and based on the Government’s Plan B restrictions due to the rapidly rising transmission rates of the virus. It would not be sensible to hold the event at this time, which has previously had between 10,000 and 20,000 spectators standing closely together to watch the parade, bonfire and fireworks."

The popular winter parade and celebration is always held on Winter Solstice and was planning a return this year following its cancellation last year due to the pandemic. The theme this year was animals.

Mr Varah added: “We are saddened to have to cancel this much loved Brighton event, but hope to return next year, as soon as conditions allow. We would also like to thank everyone who has supported our crowdfunding efforts this year - funding which is vital to put on the event.

“We’re keen to keep the spirit of Burning the Clocks alive this year and encourage anyone who has made a lantern to display them in their window and to share pictures on social media - please do tag us @sameskybtn. We’d also like to wish everyone in the city and beyond a safe, happy and healthy winter solstice and a peaceful festive holiday.”

Go to www.facebook.com/burningtheclocks/ for latest information.