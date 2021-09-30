Brighton's Theatre Royal launches discount scheme for local heroes
Theatre Royal Brighton has launched a local heroes discount scheme as a way of saying thank you to those who have dedicated their lives to helping others.
The Local Heroes initiative offers a 25 per cent discount on tickets for a range of professions including emergency service workers, armed forces, social workers and teachers.
A theatre spokesman said: "Now more than ever, we hope our Local Heroes take advantage of this offer to enjoy an unforgettable trip to our wonderful venue with friends and family on their well-earned night or afternoon off."
The discount is available for selected performances at a variety of shows across Theatre Royal Brighton’s autumn season including: Peter James’ thrilling new production Looking Good Dead, The Classic Theatre Company’s latest chilling whodunit, The Cat and The Canary and Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, Rocky Horror Show.
Special one night events this autumn included are The Illegal Eagles and The ELO Experience. This discount is also available on a fantastic array of shows in 2022 and to see a full list of shows included visit the website: Local Heroes | ATG TicketsAll eligible professions for the scheme are listed here: Who qualifies for the Local Heroes discount? – ATG Tickets - United Kingdom