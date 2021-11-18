Buy a bauble when you do your shop at Morrisons in Brighton and help Moulsecoomb Community Market

Shoppers at Morrisons in Kemptown will be helping the Moulsecoomb Community Market

Shoppers at Morrisons in St James’s Street, Brighton, can buy a bauble and help others put food on their tables this Christmas.

All Morrisons stores are giving customers a new way to help those in need during the festive period by installing a Christmas ‘giving tree’.

Customers can pick up a bauble worth £1, £2 or £5 to donate to a local food bank or community group nominated by their store which they pay for at checkout along with their shopping.

Louise Coffey, community champion at Morrisons in Kemptown by the store’s giving tree

The store in St James’s Street has chosen to support the Moulsecoomb Community Market, which was launched last September by councillor Kate Knight, in response to the increase in the number of people needing access to emergency food parcels. The market works on a membership scheme. Members pay £1 to sign up and then for £3.50 they can do their weekly shop.