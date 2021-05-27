Campaign to bring back Brighton and Hove City in Bloom event

They are calling for the reinstatement of Brighton and Hove City in Bloom.

Conservative Group Leader Steve Bell said: “City in Bloom was an inexpensive competition, just requiring a bit of coordination and leadership from the council” Cllr Bell said: “The only expenses were producing application forms which were sent out and the awards ceremony itself. A City in Bloom Committee of horticultural volunteers went around the city judging the displays. The prizes were sponsored so the council didn’t have to pay for them.”

Councillor Anne Meadows said: “It’s the start of summer season and most tourist towns across the country are putting their best foot forward in a bid to attract visitors and get things going again.