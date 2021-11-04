Campaigners thanked for fighting to save Moulsecoomb Primary School from academisation on 'sad day for the city'

Green councillors joined the campaigners

Monday, November 1, marked the school’s first day as a member of the Pioneer Academy Trust, meaning it was officially transferred away from Brighton and Hove City Council.

It followed an ‘inadequate’ OFSTED judgement in 2019, which meant a forced academy order was placed by Government. Parents, teachers and councillors challenged the process. (RELATED: March and rally to fight academy plan for Moulsecoomb Primary School)

Councillor Hannah Clare, chair of the children, young people and skills committee said Monday was an ‘incredibly sad day for the city to see our valued community school handed over to an academy trust, against the will of our community’.

She added: “While the Government have written to the council to express their delight that this has taken place, they have misread an entire community which told them an academy wasn’t needed here and wanted to keep the school under local authority control.

"Now we will move onwards in working as a council with the Pioneer Academy Trust to ensure that the best education for our children is provided and continue to provide constructive challenge to the school.”

Councillor Sarah Nield, the Green group’s spokesperson for schools, added: “I want to thank campaigners who have shown Government what true community solidarity is – something the DfE will never understand. We will continue to fight against academisation in our city and ensure we support our schools, so we can prevent a further forced academisation taking place.”

Significant investment

Meanwhile, The Pioneer Academy trust announced it was working on plans to 'substantially upgrade the pupil’s learning environment at the school through significant financial investment'.

The trust said its priority is to enhance classrooms and the Early Years Foundation Stage space, along with redeveloping the outdoor learning areas.

Lee Mason Ellis, CEO of The Pioneer Academy said: “Everyone at The Pioneer Academy is delighted to welcome Moulsecoomb to our family of schools. We want every child that attends one of our schools to have an enjoyable and successful education; we are entirely focused on providing high quality teaching that delivers not only strong progress for every pupil but well-rounded children who are secondary school ready.”