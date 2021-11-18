Cancer nurses at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton win national award

Nurses Amy Gough, Natelle Sarens and Robyn Payne – part of the head and neck cancer team at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton – were awarded the Quality Improvement Excellence Award by Macmillian, one of the largest British charities for people affected by the illness.

The Charity say the award recognises individuals and teams who have made 'significant improvements' within an existing service offered to people living with cancer.

The team of Macmillan nurses were nominated by their manager at the time, Sarah Randall, who elected them for the award due to their 'dedication to supporting people' living with cancer during the pandemic.

Mrs Randall, who is a Macmillan clinical nurse specialist, also said: "The team redesigned the service they provide by listening to and acting on patient feedback.

"By introducing nurse-led clinics, they have been able to provide a quicker response to patient issues, prevent hospital admissions and reduce the need for consultant follow-up appointments. This not only reduces the need for patients to visit hospital, but also frees up time for clinical staff so they can support more patients."

When asked what it meant to win the award, Amy Gough said: “We were truly honoured and humbled to just be nominated for this award. We are now speechless that we have actually won and elated that our hard work and dedication has been recognised. Receiving this award has really encouraged us to continue this work developing our services for the benefit of our patients, especially in such challenging times."

Macmillan say their independent awards highlight 'excellence across the UK' and the impact of Macmillan professionals and teams who have done 'whatever it takes to support people living with cancer'.

Emma Tingley, head of partnerships for Macmillan in London and the South East, said: "The Macmillan Excellence Awards are an annual opportunity to show our appreciation for Macmillan professionals, who work tirelessly day in day out to make a real difference for people with cancer in Sussex.

“This year that work has been more vital than ever, due to the challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has brought. We are incredibly proud of The Macmillan Head and Neck Team and all our professionals, and their continued commitment to going above and beyond in their work.”

For support, information or a chat, call Macmillan Cancer Support free on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday to Friday, 9am–8pm) or visit their website