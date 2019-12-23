Canine Christmas jumper donation helps homeless dogs in Brighton

A collection of dog jumpers has been donated to a Brighton vet to keep homeless canines warm this Christmas.

More than two dozen festive jumpers were donated to the charity StreetVet, which provides veterinary care to animal companions of the homeless.

Mayberry Garden Centre, Portslade, donated 28 dog jumpers to vet Guy Liebenberg who works at Coastway Vets, Carlton Terrace, Portslade.

Guy, who volunteers for StreetVet, collected the Christmas jumpers from the garden centre’s Old Shoreham Road store.

StreetVet Brighton launched in November 2017 to provide accessible, fundamental vet care for the animal companions of the homeless - from microchipping, to flea treatment and surgery.

The charity works alongside the Clock Tower soup kitchen which is run every Sunday by Sussex Homeless Support and it has treated more than 131 dogs in the city.

