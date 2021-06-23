Teams from Brighton and Hove came out on top at the annual golf day, which saw 15 teams of four competing and raised £5,725.

Then the inaugural clay pigeon shoot saw nine teams of six competing and raised £4,600 for the hospital home in Worthing.

This followed a gathering of residents outside the home to cheer on ultra-marathon runner Dan Skipp, from Property Fusion in Hove as he passed by on his 60k journey to honour his late grandad on what would have been his 99th birthday.

At the golf day, held at Ham Manor Golf Club in Angmering in April, the winning team, with 91 points, was from Brighton-based Linc Property, narrowly beating Hove-based estate agent Cox & Co by just one point.

Golfers taking part in the competition included Andy Gilford, a visually-impaired golfer from Worthing, who has been captain of the England and Wales Blind Golf Association; Toby Pawson, a Team GB Paralympian from Leatherhead; Kerry Mayo, former Brighton and Hove footballer; and amputee Andy Jones from Fareham, a Royal Navy veteran and Disabled Golf Association golfer who has represented Wales.

Christine Gillott, senior fundraiser at Care for Veterans, said: “We are so grateful to Wendy and the team at Ham Manor Golf Club for helping us to put on a successful Covid-compliant golfing event, which everyone thoroughly enjoyed.”

Runner Dan, from Bexhill, raised more than £1,800 when he ran from Hove to Saltdean, then to West Worthing and past the hospital home, where residents cheered him on and he stopped to thank them for their support and tell them about his grandfather.

He then continued back to Hove, where friends and colleagues waited to cheer him to the finish line, arriving after running for seven hours and 52 minutes.

Dan said: “The support I’ve had has been amazing. It was one of the most physical and mentally toughest things I have ever done. It was brutal but the videos and pictures are something I will treasure forever.”

The clay pigeon shoot at Southdown Gun Club in Findon the next day was an opportunity for people who had not tried it before to get an introduction to the sport.

Christine said: “Everyone managed to break some clays and enjoyed the experience, commenting on the patience of the instructors.

“The proceeds will help Care for Veterans continue to provide our services to support disabled ex-service personnel to improve their quality of life through the highest standard of care and rehabilitation.”

The winning team, with a score of 116, included Michelle Newman, who was celebrating her birthday and received the ticket as a surprise gift from her husband. She was joined by Kev Newman, Russell Querns, Andy Slater, Harrison Baker and Roger Baker.

Residents at Care for Veterans are currently aged between 35 and 98. The majority have Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) or a degenerative neurological condition, such as multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease and Parkinson’s.

Funds raised will help towards the £1.9million needed each year for the charity to maintain its nursing and rehabilitation services for ex-service personnel.

Next on the agenda is a 162m abseil, the UK’s highest controlled descent from Brighton’s British Airways i360 viewing tower, on Thursday, July 8.

James Bacharew, head of marketing and fundraising, said: “Funds raised from this event will help us provide much-needed support for our nation’s heroes, caring for disabled veterans who are facing the toughest challenge of their lives.

“If you can be inspired by their bravery and are feeling like adding an adventure to 2021, then get in touch soon, there are only limited spaces available.”

To sign up for the challenge, pay a deposit of £25 to reserve your place, then raise £300 in sponsorship. All proceeds will support Care for Veterans to provide its comprehensive and high standard of care to help disabled veterans achieve their rehabilitation goals.