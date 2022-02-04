Celebrating Chinese New Year at Roedean

Pupils at Roedean School celebrated Chinese New Year with an evening of fireworks.

This year is the Year of the Tiger and girls celebrated by taking part in a host of cultural activities such as traditional calligraphy and paper cutting as well as enjoying Chinese dishes.

Everyone wore red, an auspicious colour in China, and the school entrance was festooned in scarlet lanterns – with a lightshow of a giant moving dragon being projected onto the exterior of the school, accompanied by Chinese music.

Chinese New Year celebrations at Roedean

Deputy head Dr Ross Barrand said: “It was a fabulous display and it really lifted everyone to celebrate all together.”

