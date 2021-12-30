Charity win major national award for work with young people in Brighton & Hove

Brighton Streets – a project that reduces violence by building relationships with teenagers who are out and about after dark – has won the Partnership Award at the Children and Young People Now Awards 2021.

The charity is funded by the Brighton & Hove Violence Reduction Partnership and aims to reduce youth violence in the city through early, relationship-based interventions with teenagers.

Through the project, youth workers will go out onto the streets of Brighton and meet young people in their own location, on their own terms and look to educate them about the dangers of antisocial behaviour.

Through the project, youth workers will go out onto the streets of Brighton and meet young people in their own location, on their own terms and look to educate them about the dangers of antisocial behaviour.

Brighton Streets is led by The Trust for Developing Communities (TDC), and delivered by three local organisations: TDC, The Hangleton & Knoll Project and Tarner Community Project.

TDC’s Director of Youth Work, Adam Muirhead said: “This is a reflection not just on those delivering the project but all the incredible people and organisations who have been involved in commissioning it, setting it up, delivering training, making our film, evaluating the project, and being open to working with Youth Work teams in new ways. We can all own this.”