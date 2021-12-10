The Christmas present appeal returns to Easy Sussex this year.

Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA) are partnering with Peacehaven and Newhaven Town Councils and asking or donations of new, quality toys and toiletries for babies through to teens.

In 2020, thanks to the overwhelming generosity of Peacehaven residents, SCDA were able to deliver over 200 presents to local families. This year they are hoping to double their efforts.

SCDA run Community Supermarkets in Newhaven and Peacehaven, supporting over 300 active members to choose food and other essential items on a ‘pay as you feel’ basis.

Stef Lake, Food Security Project Manager at SCDA said, “We are so proud of our community supermarkets – they’re inclusive and welcoming - people come along and choose whatever food they want and stay for a cuppa and a chat. We know that many of our members are worried about this Christmas and we’re excited to bring a bit of festive cheer.”

SCDA run Community Supermarkets in Newhaven and Peacehaven, supporting over 300 active members to choose food and other essential items on a ‘pay as you feel’ basis.

Over half of community supermarket members have at least one child and will be able to sign up for a delivery of Christmas dinner, a bag of festive goodies and donated gifts.

To get involved, just choose an age group to buy for and drop your present to the Peacehaven Town Council Information Office to be wrapped and labelled.

If you would like to don a Santa hat and lend a hand delivering presents, email [email protected] to get involved.