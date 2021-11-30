Churchill Square shopping centre in Brighton invites shoppers to donate presents for charity

Shoppers in Brighton are being invited to donate Christmas presents for children spending the festive period in hospital.

Churchill Square is once again teaming up with local charity Rockinghorse, for the return of the shopping centre’s Giving Tree campaign.

Last year saw more than 460 gifts worth £4,335 donated to Rockinghorse, the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton, who raise money to provide life-saving equipment and specialist services for babies, children and their families, throughout Sussex.

Mark Buchanan-Smith, centre director at Churchill Square, said: “Our Giving Tree initiative is now in its eleventh year and each time the generosity of the community exceeds all expectations.

“It was a really touching moment being able to deliver so many gifts to Rockinghorse last Christmas despite lockdowns affecting the Christmas shopping period. We’re looking forward to making it bigger and better this year, lots of very special children will receive a wonderful surprise.”

From Wednesday, December 1, three Giving Trees will be situated on the east, west and lower central malls and will be decked out with special tags, each one outlining a gift to buy and the store it’s from.

Shoppers will be able to take one and purchase the item, which is to be dropped off - unwrapped and with the tag - at the customer service desk up until 5.30pm on Christmas Eve.

Janella Merritt, head of fundraising at Rockinghorse, said: “It’s wonderful to be working with Mark and the team at Churchill Square again this year. Each year shoppers who visit the centre are so generous with their donations for children spending Christmas in hospital and we hope this year is no different. Our aim at this time of year is to make Christmas memorable for those children and their families, so despite not being at home they can still enjoy this magical time of year.”