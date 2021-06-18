Concern for missing St Leonards teenager last seen 13 days ago
Police are searching for a teenager from St Leonards who was last seen 13 days ago.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 1:55 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th June 2021, 2:00 pm
Police said David Ervine, 19, was last seen at home on Saturday, June 5.
David, who is described as white, 6ft 1in and slim, with brown shaved short hair, usually wears a tracksuit, hoodie, cap and trainers and carries a Gucci man bag, police said.
There are no suspicious circumstances, according to police, but his disappearance is out of character, and there is concern for his welfare.
He is currently believed to be in the Brighton or Eastbourne areas, police added.
Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting serial 0310 of 07/06.