Concern grows for welfare of missing Hove teenager
Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing 19-year-old from Hove.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 5:46 pm
Officers said they are searching for Marian, who was last seen at around 7pm on Sunday, October 3, according to a spokesperson.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “He is described as white, approximately 5’ 4” in height, of slim build and with short brown hair. He may also have some facial hair.
“When last seen, he was wearing a hooded jumper with a dark blue, light blue and white pattern on it, black shorts and black sliders.”
Anyone who sees Marian or who knows where he is should call 101 or report it online quoting serial 1037 of 03/10.