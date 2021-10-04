Concern grows for welfare of missing Hove teenager

Officers said they are searching for Marian, who was last seen at around 7pm on Sunday, October 3, according to a spokesperson.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “He is described as white, approximately 5’ 4” in height, of slim build and with short brown hair. He may also have some facial hair.

“When last seen, he was wearing a hooded jumper with a dark blue, light blue and white pattern on it, black shorts and black sliders.”

Marian. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210410-173925001