Construction on new Jewish community hub in Hove reaches highest point

Progress at the site in Hove

BNJC (Brighton and Hove Jewish community) is building a new community space in New Church Road, which will welcome people of all faiths and backgrounds when it opens its doors in late Spring of 2022.

It recently celebrated reaching the highest point in the build with a Topping Out ceremony, which was attended by the MP and community leaders from across the city.

BNJC said the development will be ‘a vibrant hub and meeting place for the local community to be proud of and feel part of’.

An impression of the development

It will include a Jewish-style bakery, contemporary café and bistro restaurant, which will serve a fusion of Middle Eastern and Eastern European cuisine.

Co-working facilities will also be available for local small businesses and freelancers to benefit from, as well as professional development workshops.

Based next door to St Christopher’s Prep school, BNJC plans to host a wide range of after-school clubs and classes for children of all ages, plus life-long learning courses for adults.

There will also be a daily programme of cultural events.

Labour MP for Hove Peter Kyle at the Topping out ceremony

At the topping out ceremony, the MP for Hove Peter Kyle said: “In an era where lots of people are talking about the Jewish community, most will only see Jewish life from the outside.

“Not many have the chance to see it from within.

“What excites me most is that this will be a facility for everyone to walk in and experience Jewish life, interact with Jewish culture, Jewish food and feel a part of it.

“We’re so proud that this has been created in our community.

An impression of the development

“This will become a key pillar for our community, right at the heart of the community - between the South Downs and the coast.”