Council leader blasts ‘cowards spreading misinformation’ after anti-lockdown protest disrupts Hove jab service

Vaccine latest

The council said the mobile unit ‘experienced disruption’ during the anti-lockdown measures protest in the city.

As a result, the decision was made to postpone the service on Sunday, in order to ensure that ‘everyone is able to receive their vaccine safely and without any pressure put upon them’.

People were urged to get their jab at an alternative service at Brighton Racecourse on Sunday afternoon instead.

Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty, Leader of the Council said: “As we have rising cases, it is incredibly disappointing to see the irresponsible actions of a few putting in danger the many.

“We reaffirm our city’s need to keep our population safe and we won’t be deterred from our important vaccination programme by the acts of cowards spreading misinformation.

“We encourage everyone to take up both vaccinations at the earliest point they can.

“Our proud tradition as a city is that we work against adversity and we won’t be deterred from fighting the pandemic together.”

Walk in vaccinations will be available every day this week, including at the Brighton Centre.

It comes as the latest figures show that in the seven days up to 4 July, the city saw 1,275 confirmed new COVID-19 cases – up from 691 cases the previous week, which represents an 84.5 per cent increase.

This is equivalent to a weekly rate of 438.3 per 100,000 residents – which is higher than the south east rate at 192.9 per 100,000 and the rate for England, which was 275.6 per 100,000.

People were urged to get a symptom-free test at one of the drop-in PCR Mobile Testing Units – located at the Peace Statue on Hove seafront and in Jubilee Square, in front of Jubilee Library.

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health for Brighton & Hove, said: “The vaccine programme is a fantastic success and is weakening the link between infection, serious illness and people having to go to hospital.

“So I say to everyone who hasn’t had their first vaccination, please go and do this as soon as possible.

“Convenient, no appointment, no documentation vaccination sessions are open now every day in Brighton & Hove.

“Over the weekend they are at Brighton Racecourse and Hove Lawns, and from Monday 12 July, drop-in sessions will also be open at the Brighton Centre as well as other mobile locations.

“And, if you had your first vaccination eight weeks ago and are waiting to get your second, you can also do this now at the no appointment, no documentation vaccination sessions.

“Text your friends and family to support them to get their vaccinations too.