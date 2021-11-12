Covid-19 vaccine: Where to get an appointment in East Sussex this weekend

East Sussex residents can get their first, second or booster vaccine at a number of walk-in centres across the county this weekend.

Today (Friday, November 12) residents can go to St Anne’s Day Centre, 61 St James’ Street, Kemptown, Brighton between 10.30am–2.30pm for the Pfizer vaccine.

Residents can also get the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine between 9am–5pm at King’s Church, The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings.

Walk-in appointments are available for first and second doses, while boosters have to be booked via 119.

Hastings Town Hall (Priory Meadow entrance) in Queens Square is also open for first and second vaccines between 10am–4pm.

Residents are urged to call 119 to book a booster vaccine at the town hall.

From 10.30am–4pm residents can also get their vaccine outside Asda superstore in Battle Road, Hastings, St Leonards-on-Sea.

The site is in the top car park, near the grocery collection section, where Pfizer and limited AstraZeneca vaccines are on offer.

On Saturday, November 13 The Rainbow Hub in James’ Street, Kemptown, Brighton is offering Pfizer vaccines from midday–5pm.

King’s Church will also be open from 10am–4pm as they have both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines available.

Walk-in appointments are available for first and second vaccines but those looking to receive their booster are asked to book an appointment via 119.

Between 10am–3.30pm residents can also go to Hastings Town Hall for their first or second vaccine.

Those hoping to get their booster are asked to call 119 to book beforehand.

On Sunday, November 14 residents can visit the car park entrance via Hampton Place at Waitrose in Western Road, Hove for the Pfizer vaccine.

The Top Shop store in Churchill Square, Brighton is also open daily from 8.30am–7pm with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

The Sovereign Harbour Community Centre in The Crumbles, Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne is open Monday–Saturday 10am–3pm with the Pfizer vaccine.