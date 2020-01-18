Date of second Brighton Coffee Festival revealed

Organisers of the Brighton Coffee Festival have announced it will return in August following the success of its inaugural event last year.

The one-day festival, which promotes the city’s coffee scene, will take place for a second time at the Open Market and run on Sunday, August 9 from 10.30am to 4pm.

The first Brighton Coffee Festival. Photograph: Scott Mains

New for 2020, the festival is set to run throughout the whole of the Marshalls Row venue and is set to be ‘bigger and better’ with more traders and more talks, organisers say.

Along with coffee, visitors can expect latte art competitions, talks and entertainment.

Daniel White, one of the festival organisers, said: “Off the back of our 2019 festival, which surpassed all expectations, we’re really excited to show everyone what we have in store for 2020.

“We’ve got more space this year, giving us the option to get more visitors involved, as well as holding some more cutting-edge features on the day that we’ll be announcing in due course.”

The first Brighton Coffee Festival. Photograph: Scott Mains

For more details on the festival, visit brightoncoffeefest.com