Dead horse washes up on Sussex beach

A dead horse has been washed up onto a beach in Sussex following Storm Brendan.

The animal was discovered on Wednesday (January 15) by Lara Quinn as she visited St Leonards beach near the old bathing pool site for her morning run and beach clean.

Picture: Lara Quinn

She said she notified Hastings Borough Council who would organise taking it away.

It was thought the council’s plan was to remove it before high tide to avoid it being washed out to sea again.

It is not clear how the horse came to be in the water but it is thought it was washed ashore during the high winds caused by Storm Brendan on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Hastings Borough Council has been approached for comment.

More to follow.