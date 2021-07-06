The Diocese of Chichester organised the beautiful Called by Name installation for year-six pupils to represent the bringing together of the county’s schools as a family and to mark the transition from primary to secondary education.

More than 1,400 butterflies were sent to the cathedral after every year-six pupil at Anglican schools across Sussex was asked to make one.

The team of volunteer flower arrangers at the cathedral then creatively placed them together in a colourful cascade.

A range of materials has been used to create the individual butterflies

Canon Chancellor Daniel Inman said: “In a year of enormous disruption for school pupils, we were obviously very sorry not to host schools in person at the Cathedral but we join with the whole diocese in praying for pupils as they embark upon the next stage of their education - that they would know the protection and strength of God who always goes before us.”

The cathedral agreed to host the installation as school leaver services were disrupted again this year.

The cascade serves as an invitation to all who come to the cathedral, including individual classes, to pray for the children who are coming to the end of their time at primary school.

The butterflies have been sent in from all corners of the diocese and the children have been hugely creative, using different colours and different materials.

More than 1,400 butterflies have been incorporated in the Called by Name sculpture, which is on display across the Arundel Screen in the Chichester Cathedral Nave

Among the recycled materials, paper, card and wire are even two ceramic butterflies made by pupils at one of the smallest primary schools in the diocese, Bury CE Primary School, near Arundel.