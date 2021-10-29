Disruption to Brighton trains this weekend

This weekend (October 30–31) engineering works will be taking place between Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges, closing some lines between these stations.

Southern Rail confirmed the following changes will take place:

No Southern trains between Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges. Replacement buses will run.

Brighton train disruption this weekend.

A limited Thameslink service of one or trains per hour will run between Brighton and Bedford/Cambridge.

The same changes will be in place on November 6, 7, 20, and 21.