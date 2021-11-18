Dobbies to host Christmas Shopping Night at its Brighton store to raise money for charity

Dobbies, on Warren Road, is extending its opening hours on Thursday (November 25) from 5pm to 9pm, to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager, said: “Christmas is a time of year we all look forward to at Dobbies’ Brighton store, and we can’t wait to welcome people for a full festive experience with our late opening evening.

“Most importantly, we are raising funds for our national charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust, who do incredible work with young people across the country.

Customers will have the opportunity to enjoy a two-course festive meal at Dobbies Restaurant, write festive messages on Christmas baubles for the Wish Tree, and win prizes in a festive raffle.

“So, It’s going to be the perfect way to get the festive season started.”

The Christmas shopping night will showcase the stores’ Christmas ranges, and feature competitions, discount vouchers, demos and sampling.

Customers will have the opportunity to enjoy a two-course festive meal at Dobbies Restaurant, write festive messages on Christmas baubles for the Wish Tree, and win prizes in a festive raffle.

For more details vist www.dobbies.com/events