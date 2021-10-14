Dog stolen six months ago is reunited with owners 160 miles away thanks to the RSPCA Brighton

RPSCA Brighton reunited a French bulldog – stolen six months ago – with its owners 160 miles away.

RSPCA Brighton said two-year-old dog Cherry had been sold for £250, far below the usual sale price for the breed to a local male in Brighton, who did not know the dog’s history.

Cherry didn’t get on with the existing dogs in that household so the man sought help from the RSPCA Brighton, who could sense something was not right. A check of the microchip revealed Cherry’s real address and staff got in touch with the dog’s rightful owner.

Viv Joyce reunited with Cherry the dog which had gone missing from her home in Northampton six months ago

Cherry had gone missing six months ago from owner Viv Joyce’s home in Northampton, and she had since moved to Wisbech.

Mum-of-two Viv said: “Cherry was stolen in April, I went to the police but I had almost given up hope of ever seeing her again. My younger son used to ask every day when we were going to see her. I had her as a puppy and she is so loved. When RSPCA Brighton rang to say they had traced the microchip and they had her I just cried. I’m so grateful to get her back.”

RSPCA Brighton branch manager Jenny Eden said: “We are so happy to have been able to reunite Cherry with Viv. It was really touching to see how excited Cherry was when her owner turned up, she hadn’t forgotten her at all.

“This just goes to show how important those microchips are, as well as keeping them up to date so if anything does happen to your pet we can get them back to you as quickly as possible.”