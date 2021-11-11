Donate a winter coat to those in need

Wrap Up Brighton and Hove

Wrap Up Brighton and Hove 2021 will be run by the Brighton & Hove Soiree Rotary Club, with the support of Thameslink and Southern Rail, with special collection events this month at Brighton and Hove railway stations.

They are calling on Sussex residents to donate their used, old, or unwanted coats, which will be collected by volunteers and distributed to local charities that support vulnerable people including the elderly, homeless, women’s refuge, children and low-income families.

Andrew Lawrence, president of Brighton & Hove Soiree Rotary Club, said: “Sadly, following the pandemic the number of people living in crisis in the UK is rising and in Brighton & Hove, particularly, those who are young and homeless.

“Many people will suffer over the coming winter months and the donation of a spare coat can not only help keep a person warm, it can also help save their life.

“Wrap Up Brighton and Hove shows us the power we have when we come together as a community to help those most in need.”