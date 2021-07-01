E-scooter rider dies after colliding with metal fence in Brighton

Police news

The collision took place at the rear of Falmer railway station at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, June 8, according to police.

The rider – a 54-year-old local man – was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious injuries and sadly died on June 28, a spokesman said.

"We would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the rider beforehand, or who stopped and assisted at the scene," police said.