E-scooter rider dies after colliding with metal fence in Brighton
An e-scooter rider has died after colliding with a metal fence on a footpath in Brighton, police have confirmed.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 4:34 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 4:47 pm
The collision took place at the rear of Falmer railway station at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, June 8, according to police.
The rider – a 54-year-old local man – was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious injuries and sadly died on June 28, a spokesman said.
"We would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the rider beforehand, or who stopped and assisted at the scene," police said.
"Please email [email protected] quoting serial 1495 of 08/06."