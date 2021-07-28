Hundreds of people were back in their trainers and ready to run, jog or walk a 5k route at one of Brighton and Hove's five parkrun events at 9am on Saturday.

The parkruns returned after 16 months away due to the lockdown.

At the East Brighton parkrun, there were 57 participants, of whom 21 were first timers and eight recorded new Personal Bests. Representatives of 17 different clubs took part.

Nancy Platts, event director, said: "I am delighted that parkrun is back - we have built a lovely community around East Brighton Park and now the café is open again, it is a brilliant and fun way to spend Saturday mornings!"

Brighton and Hove parkrun at Hove Park also returned with 228 people arriving to run, jog or walk the 5k route. There were 21 new Personal Bests including three of the top five and there were 12 first-timers.

Over at the Bevendean Down parkrun, there was a total of 35 runners, joggers and walkers joining for their first parkrun in 16 months. There were seven first-timers and three PBs.

Jumping for joy now the Bevendean Down parkrun is back!

parkrun returns to Bevendean Down

Running with a view at Bevendean Down

Ready to run... or jog or walk at East Brighton park