Eastbourne man proposes to partner in Brighton escape room

Joshua Thorley got down on one knee and asked Rebecca Coughlin to marry him inside Escape the Vault in London Road on Saturday, July 3.

The pair were wearing personalised Hawaiian shirts with photos of each other printed on them.

The ring was hidden inside the final golden safe with the secret code being the day they first met.

Rebecca Coughlin and Joshua Thorley. SUS-210607-121527001

Rebecca accepted Joshua’s proposal with the groom-to-be describing the experiences as ‘truly magical’.

Joshua had got in touch with Will Armstrong, co-owner of the escape room, and arranged the proposal.

The couple celebrated in Presuming Ed’s coffee house, also in London Road, with prosecco and flowers that were provided by Market Florist Brighton.

This was the second marriage proposal inside the escape room since their opening in April 2019.