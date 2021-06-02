End of eviction ban ‘may increase number of homeless in Brighton and Hove’

The ban on evictions ended on Monday

Bailiff-enforced evictions had temporarily been banned as a result of the pandemic, however this ban came to an end on Monday (May 31).

The local Green party says that eviction is a failure and want landlords and tenants to work cooperatively together to sustain tenancies.

Councillors want to work closely with landlords to avoid the use of ‘easy routes’ and has committed to supporting both tenants and landlords to avoid evictions happening.

As the ban ends, they are writing to landlords in Brighton and Hove to outline the council’s offer.

Meanwhile the homelessness and housing charity BHT Sussex is urging renters to get advice as soon as possible if they are worried about losing their home.

The council is also exploring plans for how to best support renters, including researching and developing a social lettings agency, reviewing the feasibility of an ethical loan scheme for renters and to developing an advice hub for private renters.

Councillor David Gibson, joint chair of Housing committee said: “We are concerned that the ending of the eviction ban may increase the number of people homeless in our city and are concerned to see it ending.

“While we appreciate this is not a long-term solution, the fact remains that the loss of a privately rented home is a major cause of homelessness in the city.

“We are encouraging landlords to work with us and avoid the ‘easy route’ of eviction.

“We want to encourage all landlords to join the good landlord scheme and will support with brokering conversations between tenants and landlords to avoid eviction.”

Councillor Martin Osborne, who leads on the private rented sector for the Greens, said that too many rents in the city were unaffordable.

“Greens believe that renters should have greater security of tenure, with assured short hold tenancies being phased out and replaced with new stable rental tenancies and bringing in rent controls,” he said.

“These work well in other European countries, and we will continue to lobby government to introduce them.