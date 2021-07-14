Euro 2020 altercation in Brighton

SUS-200309-153000001

Police say a man was seen to verbally abuse and physically assault a woman in West Street at the junction with Russell Road at around 11.30pm on Sunday July 11.

He is described by police as black, wearing dark clothing, a grey jacket, black trousers and black shoes.

Police say the woman was white, with long blonde hair, wearing a white jacket and white shorts.

Police are urging the victim to come forward to ensure her welfare and are keen for anyone who saw what happened – or anyone with camera phone footage – to get in touch.