Euro 2020 altercation in Brighton
Police are seeking to identify two people involved in a Brighton altercation on the night of the Euro 2020 final.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 6:22 pm
Police say a man was seen to verbally abuse and physically assault a woman in West Street at the junction with Russell Road at around 11.30pm on Sunday July 11.
He is described by police as black, wearing dark clothing, a grey jacket, black trousers and black shoes.
Police say the woman was white, with long blonde hair, wearing a white jacket and white shorts.
Police are urging the victim to come forward to ensure her welfare and are keen for anyone who saw what happened – or anyone with camera phone footage – to get in touch.
You can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1500 of 11/07.