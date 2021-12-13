Fire on Kings Road in Brighton: East Sussex Fire Service urge public to avoid the area

Several fire crews have been dealing with a fire in Brighton this afternoon (Monday, December 13).

The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called just after 2pm to attend a fire at a residential property in Kings Road.

The fire service said on social media that crews from Preston Circus, Roedean, Newhaven, Seaford were on the scene with support from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

The crews were working on extinguishing the fire and asked the public to please avoid the area as road closures will be in place, the fire service said.