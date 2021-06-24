Former Eng;and goalkeeper David James will be at Whitehawk FC on Saturday for the first-ever Football Rebooted 'boot drop'

David has joined forces with Utilita energy company in a mission to help the nation recycle at least one million pairs of ‘pre-played’ football boots and astro boots.

The boot drop provides the opportunity for locals to take their spare football boots or astro boots to be reallocated to someone else. The smart Football Rebooted recycling campaign will save families money and will save the equivalent of 136,000 tonnes of carbon entering the atmosphere.

The cast and crew of Whitehawk FC - The Musical A Fan-Tastic Story (l-r) Scarlet Learmonth, Woody Learmonth, Simon Odds N’Evens, Ollie Learmonth, Dick Langford, Kevin Miller, Eve Plumridge

Campaign ambassador, David James MBE, said: “This is an extremely thoughtful and impactful campaign, that will make millions of people think twice about buying new football boots when there are perfectly good boots available, for free. Whitehawk FC is really special club where fans and the community go the extra mile and is an opportunity to increase donations for Football Rebooted.”

Whitehawk FC chairman Andy Schofield said: “I’m delighted that Utilita has chosen our club as the venue to launch the first boot drop. We don’t want to see any local youngsters not playing football because they haven’t got the right kit. It’s a great idea to recycle quality boots and I’d like to thank Utilita for their ongoing support for grassroots football.”

David James will be at the club’s TerraPura ground in Wilson Avenue on a busy day.

The community day will see the first match played since October 2020 when Hawks fans take on Guernsey Football Club’s fans to raise donations for The Whitehawk Foodbank and the British Heart Foundation.

The day, from noon, is a ‘pay what you want’ event as a ‘thank you’ from the two Isthmian League clubs to their amazing communities. The day will see Whitehawk’s first team take a training session on the pitch before the game, and then they will cheer on the fans from the terraces.

The day will also include the first public airing of Whitehawk FC – The Musical; A Fan-Tastic Story.

Created by fans of the club, the musical tells the tale of a little boy, a football club, and a journey of discovery.