Fun community event planned to mark the completion of park mural

Next Saturday (July 31) from 12pm. Hove MP Peter Kyle MP is due to unveil the new 14 metre mural which has completely transformed a previously graffiti covered wall.

The free, fun celebration will feature a variety of children’s activities including a mural-based art workshop, ball and frisbee games, a mini assault course and music by Pumpkin Patch.

It was created by Becca Angel and the Red Herring art collective, following a successful crowdfunding appeal by Friends of Wish Park and support from three local businesses: Cox and Co, Chandlers and the Wish Park Cafe. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket and some food and drink.