Fundraiser set up for brave Mr Brighton Bear finalist

Antoni wearing their sash

Unbeknown to the committee, Antoni Fletcher-Goldspink – the first ever non-binary bear to enter the competition – had been diagnosed with terminal cancer on June 25.

The cancer has now spread to their lungs, spine and brain.

Antoni was forced to withdraw from the competition in order to undergo treatment for an infection, and is now entering palliative care.

Don picks up the sash

The news came as a huge surprise to the committee, contestants and audience, who had been instantly impressed by Antoni’s charm, humour, intelligence and presence.

The committee wanted to mark Antoni’s bravery and celebrate their entering the competition.

Another winner sash, titled ‘MX. Brighton Bear 2021’, was quickly commissioned and presented on stage to Antoni’s friend Don Lickley on Friday night at the Brighton Bear Weekend.

Antoni said: “The support and care I’ve had has been incredible. Even though I had to withdraw from the competition, I’ve been kept very much a part of it and the community. Wonderful people!

“Thank you all, especially Graham [Brighton Bear Weekend chairman], who has been wonderful and supportive, and continues to be.

“I’m honoured and so touched. Love to you all.

“But to add, I’m still here and very much alive! And will be living life to the full as long as possible.

“Whether that be out and about, doing as much as I can from my “colourful cheeky alternative bucket” list, or comfortably at home watching my beloved old and new Doctor Who! Where there’s a will, there’s deffo me carrying on with positivity, and a wicked laugh. Beware!!”

A fundraising page has been created by one of Antoni’s many friends, to help pay for equipment and allow Antoni to find more suitable accommodation, in addition to paying for funeral costs.