One of the UK’s leading luxury watch retailers has opened a new showroom concept in Brighton.

Goldsmiths, part of the Watches of Switzerland Group, opened its doors and unveiled the new shop design in Churchill Square on Friday, November 12.

The Brighton outlet is only the third of Goldsmiths' new concept showrooms to open, with the Jewellery retailer already opening outlets in Reading and Canterbury during October.

Mark Buchanan-Smith, centre director at Churchill Square, said: "We are thrilled to see this re-designed showroom open its doors at Churchill Square. The well thought-out, luxurious design will make shopping for luxury watches and jewellery a wonderful experience this Christmas.

Craig Bolton, executive director of the Watches of Switzerland Group, said: “This is a significant milestone for Goldsmiths. Our ambition is for everyone to have a memorable luxury experience long after they’ve made their purchase.

“We believe the repositioning and new showroom concept will transform not just the Goldsmiths profile and experience but bring some fresh life to our high streets and we are delighted to launch in Brighton.”

The showroom reveals a whole new interior concept, as well as a new line up of luxury timepieces from renowned Swiss watchmaking companies, alongside world-renowned fine jewellery brands.

Shoppers have the chance to experience such models as the OMEGA DE Ville Prestige Co-Axial 32.7mm – which features an two-zone, white mother-of-pearl dial – or the Breitling Chronomat 42mm, with its red gold and anthracite dial.

The showroom also features Goldsmiths’ own exclusive 'Brightest Diamond' featuring its very own proprietary stone cut.

This Goldsmiths' stone has 88 facets – 30 more than a standard stone – being used in three engagement ring collections as well as eternity rings, earrings and necklaces.

“The investment in this new store shows great confidence in bricks and mortar retail and the need for face-to-face customer service in the luxury sector and we're sure Brighton’s shoppers will love experiencing what Goldsmiths has to offer."