Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: Photos from the first day of action
The 2021 Festival of Speed is underway at Goodwood with some of the world’s fastest cars and motorbikes in action on the track.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 1:34 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 2:22 pm
Take a look through the photos below from our photographer Steve Robards, as well as some from Lyn Phillips and Trev Staff, and find out more about what’s going on this week with our guide to the event – including when the Red Arrows are doing their flyovers, how you can join in from home and how traffic is affected.
