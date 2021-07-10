Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: Photos from the second day of action
Some of the world’s fastest cars and motorbikes were in action on the Goodwood track on Friday at the 2021 Festival of Speed.
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 5:18 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:10 pm
Take a look through these photos from Lyn Phillips and Trevor Weeks of Friday’s action, and catch up with pictures from the first day of the Festival. Hollywood star Tom Cruise also joined the Duke of Norfolk at the Festival on Sunday, before he headed off to Wimbledon and the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
