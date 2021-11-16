Hangelton Rangers under-7's find funding for brand new kits
Purplebricks, the UK’s leading technology-led estate agent, will now appear on the team’s new home shirts.
Community under-7s football team Hangleton Rangers FC can face the season ahead while wearing a brand-new kit.
Due to the financial implications of Covid-19, sourcing funds for the 12 players to have new kits had been a challenge. However, Purplebricks, the UK’s leading technology-led estate agent, will now appear on the team’s new home shirts.
Hangleton Rangers FC chairman Geoff Hunt said: “The recent pandemic has hit youth football hard and without the support from a company like Purplebricks, the team would not have a kit to play in and likely there would be no team at all.”
Purplebricks local expert Memish Huseyin said: “Having pioneered and championed the Purplebricks brand since we launched in 2014 it’s fantastic to be able to support a team within my own community.”