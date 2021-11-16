Community under-7s football team Hangleton Rangers FC can face the season ahead while wearing a brand-new kit.

Due to the financial implications of Covid-19, sourcing funds for the 12 players to have new kits had been a challenge. However, Purplebricks, the UK’s leading technology-led estate agent, will now appear on the team’s new home shirts.

Hangleton Rangers FC chairman Geoff Hunt said: “The recent pandemic has hit youth football hard and without the support from a company like Purplebricks, the team would not have a kit to play in and likely there would be no team at all.”

