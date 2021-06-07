Have you bought your Brighton Indy yet?
Copies of the new-look Brighton Indy are still on sale – have you bought your copy yet?
The first paid-for edition of the newspaper went on sale on Friday across the city.
Inside, readers will find 72 pages packed with news, sports, entertainment and puzzles – plus a fantastic competition.
We are giving readers the chance to win a number of brilliant prizes, including: – Dinner for two at The Grand Hotel, Brighton, worth up to £100
– A sparkling wine flight for two on the i360
– Two tickets to our fabulous Royal Pavilion
– Two beautiful Brighton posters from the Brighton Museum shop
All we want you to do is go onto our Facebook page www.facebook.com/BrightonIndy where you will see the top post on the page is all about this fantastic competition.
Take a photo of yourself with your copy of this newspaper and tell us what you think of the new Brighton Indy in ten words. Then post it in the comments of that post.
The Brighton Indy is still available to buy for just £1 at all good retailers, including the stores below:
Well Done Brighton 14 Pavillion Buildings
Good News 2 Castle Square
Sainsburys 13 - 15 Old Steine
Sainburys 134 North Street
Waitrose 131 Western Road
Beer and Wine Store 19 Norfolk Square
Sainsburys Lyndean House
Sainsburys 27 New England Street
Smokemart 45 London Road
Brighton Bargains 116 London Road
Shakti Stores 102 Ditchling Rd
Victory Post Office and Convenience Store 26 Eldred Avenue
Tivoli Food and Wine 2 Tivoli Crescent
Sainsburys 227 - 233 Preston Road
Asda Unit 1 Crowhurst Road
Sainsburys 189 Carden Avenue
County Oak Post Office 350 Carden Avenue
Premier Supermarket and News 140 Mackie Ave
Salmons News 86-88 Old London Road
Londis 3A Park Road
Coldean Convenience 8-10 Beatty Avenue
Wild Park Local 46 Barcombe Rd
Budgens 32 Upper St James Street
Morrisons 5a St. James’s Street
St James Post Office 20 St Jame’s Street
Hanover Convenience Store 122 Elm Grove
Elm Grove Off Licence 88 Elm Grove
Elm Grove News and Convenience Store 185 Elm Grove
Bradley’s 113 Upper Lewes Road
Sainsburys 93 Lewes Road
BR40 Convenience Store 20 Coombe Road
Coombe Road Convenience Store 17 Coombe Road
Bevendean Convenience Store 8 Upper Bevendean Avenue
Nisa Local 47 - 49 The Highway
Lower Bevendean Post Office 1 Leybourne Parade
Kestrel Mini Market 1a Swanbrough Place
Asda Brighton Marina
Ovingdean Village Stores 118B Longhill Road
SNK Convenience Store 138 Saltdean Vale
Saltdean News 27 - 29 Longridge Avenue
Guyatri News 46 Southover Street
Three 2 Four 3-4 Western Road
Sainsburys 55 Western Road
Cookes 1 Montefiore Road
Nice One 131 Dyke Road
Hove Newsagent 135 Church Road
Mulberrys 18 Church Road
Taylors Newsagent and Post Office 30 Church Road
Terrace Foods Ltd 18 Victoria Terrace
PJ Convenience Store 155 Sackville Road
Hove Station News 102 Goldstone Villas
Kingsway City News 323 Kingsway
Sainsburys 123 - 125 Portland Road
Martin’s Convenience Store 15 Richardson Road
Goldstone Valley News 71 Queen Victoria Ave
The Plaza Store 91 Old Shoreham Road
Waitrose Nevill Road
Cherry’s News 87 Boundary Road
Central Convenience Stores 237 Hangleton Road
Sweetelicious 165-167 Hangleton Way
Your Store 11 Burwash Road
Lidl 45 Arundel Road
Lidl Old Shoreham Road
Portslade News 43 Station Road
Spar 100-106 Old Shoreham Road
Best Shop Grocer 95 Mill Lane
McColls 80-82 Graham Avenue
If you are a retailer that stocks the Indy and would like to be included in our listing please email the name and address of your store to [email protected]