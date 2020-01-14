Heavy rain expected to cause travel disruption across Sussex

Heavy rain is set to fall across Sussex today (Tuesday, January 14), with much of the county under a yellow Met Office warning.

Forecasters say the rain, which will be heavy at times, is expected to arrive at 1pm.

It is expected to bring disruption to the county on Tuesday and Wednesday, particularly on the roads and rail networks.

The Met Office said: “Outbreaks of rain will develop on Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning.

“The rain will be heavy at times, especially on hills.

“Many places will see 15 to 25mm of rainfall with some places perhaps seeing 30 to 40 mm. This rain falling onto already very wet ground will likely lead to some localised flooding.”

The heavy rain is expected to continue until 9am tomorrow.