Help wanted behind the scenes at historic Hove house

A historic house in Hove is looking for volunteers to help with a variety of tasks behind the scenes.

The Regency Townhouse, at 13 Brunswick Square, Hove is appealing for volunteers to give their time this New Year.

A range of skills are needed at the Grade 1 listed terrace house such as researching, cooking, sewing, carpenty, and painting.

Volunteers of ‘all sizes, ages, and interests’ are needed to help transform the building, which has remained relatively unchanged since it was built, into a heritage centre and museum.

Built in the 1830s, the house is at the heart of a Georgian estate in the city and is cared for through funding from The Brunswick Town Charitable Trust.

Those interested in the role can find more information here or email office@rth.org.uk for a tour and to talk to existing volunteers about the role.