Here comes the hot-stepper - Seaford College student seals stunning second
Seaford College and Hove Dance Centre student Sienna Ellman-Baker has cha-cha-charmed the judges at the Blackpool National Grand Finals 2021.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 9:59 am
Updated
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:00 am
The competition took place at the world famous Winter Gardens.
The Brighton based ballroom belle bopped with Jake Hooker, the principal of Hove Dance Centre, in the under 35 division and was positioned 2nd in the United Kingdom in Latin dance and 4th in Ballroom.
The 16 year-old student, who is studying performing arts at Seaford college in Petworth, even achieved another second place in the Under 40 couples in both the Ballroom and Latin dance, this time partnered with Zoe-Beth Hobbs of Hove Dance Centre.