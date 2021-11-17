Hove-based care company set up during the pandemic has won a national award

The executive of a Hove-based care company has won a national home care award.

Olly Carter, managing director and founder of Kingsway Care, won the Home Care Executive of the Year award at the Leaders In Care Awards in Birmingham.

Mr Cater said: "We were so incredibly surprised, but massively proud to win, it all comes down to our amazing team of caregivers.

Some of the Kingsway Care team enjoying the Leaders In Care Awards.

I know that I am biased but we have an incredible team of caregivers (who we value and recognise) and we are honestly a fantastic care provider."

Last year, after struggling to find what he described as 'adequate care' for his great aunt, Mr Carter co-founded Kingsway Care with Chris Lucas.

The award winner said: "I always thought that care could be offered in a different way and caregivers should be better rewarded for the amazing work they do in our community.

"Then COVID came along, leading to a big career rethink and I decided to move away from a 25-year career in IT."

Now, with headquarters in Hove, Mr Carter says the company have grown rapidly to provide a range of services – to elderly and/or disabled adults – to enable independent living at home.

He says that in 2021, Kingsway Care have created 40+ new caregiver roles.

