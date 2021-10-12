Hove campaign group urging neighbours to have final say and oppose development

Brighton and Hove City Council refused planning permission for RKO Developments’ £32 million scheme in Cromwell Road, on the corner of Palmeira Avenue, in Hove, in September last year.

The Planning Committee turned down plans to demolish the existing Edwardian buildings saying that the scheme would harm the character of the area.

They also said that the proposal did not include any “affordable” housing and the design was too big and bulky which would result in a loss of privacy for neighbours.

The Cromwell Road development

RKO Developments has appealed against the decision which has spurred the residents’ campaign group Hove Gold into action.

Neighbours sent more than 210 objections to the planning application after Hove Gold campaigned against a number of high-rise buildings along Cromwell Road and Davigdor Road.

Now, Hove Gold is urging neighbours to mount one last push by writing to the Planning Inspectorate to object to RKO’s appeal.

The group said: “It is vitally important that we all now write an objection, stating that we are still strongly opposed to it.

Cromwell Road

“This is our final say and we must try our utmost to stop this development which will have such a huge negative impact on our neighbourhood.”

RKO told the Planning Inspectorate that there had been no objections from specialist internal and external consultees, such as the council’s environmental health, heritage and sustainable transport officials.

RKO submitted a report prepared by Paul Jenkins, of SF Planning, which said that the council could not meet its five-year housing land supply target.

It also said that the site was not within a conservation area and that changes from low-density older properties to new higher-density flats was commonplace.

And it added that 'affordable' homes would render the development financially 'unviable'.

The planning appeal statement said: “There are a significant number of material considerations which indicate that planning permission should be granted and none in the appellant’s view which weigh against the proposals.

“The proposed development is sustainable in social, economic and environmental terms.”

All comments made on the application are sent on to the Planning Inspectorate.