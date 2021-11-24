Hove is one of the happiest places to live in Great Brighton, according to Rightmove.

In the company's annual Happy at Home Index, the seaside area of the city was ranked 4'th behind Hexham, Richard upon Thames and Harrogate.

The estate agents say the index is based on a number of factors – including the friendliness of their neighbours, its sense of belonging, the quality of the town’s local amenities, and its access to open space.

Rightmove's website described Hove as ' Brighton’s quieter, calmer seaside neighbour' with an average asking house price of £525,906 and asking rent of £1,879.

Brighton and Hove City councillor Dawn Barnett, said: "I'm not surprised by this announcement, Hove is a lovely place to live and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

Living in Hove is like being in the country, but also being just five minutes from the sea. Its peaceful, beautiful and tranquil with great schools, parks and very few problems. Its quite simply lovely."