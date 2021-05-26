Hove Park play area set for £142k upgrade

An impression of the new equipment at the play area

A host of new equipment will be installed at the playground – including a double castle multi play unit, a castle battering ram, new swings and slides, a fairy-tale toddler section and a net climbing frame.

There will also be new paths, surfaces and a picnic area with tables and chairs.

Most of the play area will be closed for around four weeks from June 7 while the work is carried out.

Brighton and Hove Council said the park will have improved access and all the new play equipment will be fully accessible for all children, including youngsters with disabilities.

The majority of the current play area and equipment will be replaced due to its age, plus wear and tear.

However some equipment, including the climbing pole and bucket swing, will remain and stay open for play during the refurbishment.

These items will also be replaced in the next couple of years.

The area being developed will be cordoned off with no public access during the work, which is due to start on Monday 7 June and take around four weeks to complete.

Councillor Amy Heley, chair of the council’s environment, transport and susyainability committee, said: “Hove Park is much loved and very well used by local residents and people throughout the city.

“The playground is always a busy and exciting place to be for children of all ages.

“However, some of the play equipment is coming to the end if its life and must be replaced.

“It will mean the closure of most of the play area for around four weeks, but this will ensure the brand new equipment in place well before the school summer holidays.”

Playground manufacturer Kompan was chosen to supply and build the park after winning a tendering process.