The thunderstorms stayed away for the return of Hove Prom parkrun on Saturday after a 16-month absence.

During the break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the team and the community kept together with weekly news reports but nothing beats an actual, real-life parkrun.

And so, when Saturday finally arrived, 322 walkers, runners and joggers plus 30 volunteers had a fantastic time, seeing old friends, making new ones and enjoying a 5k on the prom.

Afterwards, parkrunners took to Facebook to share their morning.

Chris Watson said: "Great to be back and even a bit emotional! Thanks to the amazing parkrun team.”

Georgia Carrick agreed and said: "Fabulous to be back and see everyone! Thanks to all the volunteers and especially the core team who made it feel safe for everyone.”

Ryan Johnstone, whose dad, Jeff, is a stalwart volunteer and even has a section of the course named after him said: "Loved it! Was so great to be back!”

Event director, Mark Brocklehurst, said: "The beauty of parkrun is that it is for everyone. A free, weekly timed 5k event that is as much about the community as the activity itself.”

When asked about a highlight of the morning, he replied: "Simply seeing a combined 350+ smiling and happy faces – a shot in the arm after the previous 16 months."

Scroll through the photos below and over the page.

